BIO-key International, Inc. Regains Nasdaq Compliance After Timely Filing of Annual Report

BIO-key International complies with Nasdaq rules after filing its delayed annual report. Listing and trading remain unaffected.

Quiver AI Summary

BIO-key International, Inc. announced that it received a notification from Nasdaq on April 17, 2025, regarding its failure to timely file its Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024, which put it out of compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). However, the notification had no immediate impact on the trading of the company's stock. The company filed its Form 10-K on April 23, 2025, and received confirmation from Nasdaq on April 24, 2025, that it had regained compliance with the listing rule, concluding the matter. BIO-key specializes in innovative Identity and Access Management solutions, focusing on biometric authentication.

Potential Positives

Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), ensuring continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Timely filing of the Annual Report on Form 10-K demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The company serves over forty million users with its IAM solutions, indicating strong market presence and customer trust.

BIO-key's innovative authentication solutions position it well in the growing cybersecurity market.

Potential Negatives

Received a notification from Nasdaq for failing to timely file the Annual Report on Form 10-K, indicating potential financial reporting issues.



Non-compliance with a Nasdaq Listing Rule can suggest internal operational or management challenges that might affect investor confidence.



Despite regaining compliance quickly, the initial failure to file can raise concerns about the company's governance and management practices.

FAQ

What did BIO-key receive from Nasdaq on April 17, 2025?

BIO-key received a notification letter regarding non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) due to a late financial report filing.

When did BIO-key file its Form 10-K?

BIO-key filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on April 23, 2025, with the SEC.

What was the outcome of the Nasdaq notification?

On April 24, 2025, Nasdaq confirmed that BIO-key regained compliance with the listing rule, and the matter was closed.

How does BIO-key's IAM solution work?

BIO-key's IAM solution provides secure access using passwordless, phoneless, and tokenless biometric options for over forty million users.

What is the significance of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1)?

This rule requires companies to timely file periodic financial reports with the SEC to maintain their listing on Nasdaq.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BKYI stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLMDEL, N.J. , April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





BIO-key



®



International, Inc.





(NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of workforce and customer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions featuring passwordless, phoneless and token-less Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) authentication, announced today that on April 17, 2025, it received a notification letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC informing the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, due to the Company’s failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024. The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market.





On April 23, 2025, the Company filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 with the SEC. On April 24, 2025, the Company received notice from Nasdaq stating that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) and that the matter has been closed.







About BIO-key International, Inc.



(





www.BIO-key.com





)





BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its cloud-hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.







Engage with BIO-key









Investor Contacts







William Jones, David Collins





Catalyst IR









BKYI@catalyst-ir.com





or 212-924-9800



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.