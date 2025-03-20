BIO-key International, Inc. to Host Q4 2024 Investor Call on March 27th

BIO-key International will host its Q4 2024earnings callon March 27, 2025, at 10 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

BIO-key International, Inc. will host its Q4 2024 investor call on March 27th at 10 a.m. ET, with results expected to be released earlier that morning. CEO Mike DePasquale and CFO Cecilia Welch will lead the call, which will include a Q&A session. Participants can join by dialing in or through a live webcast, with an audio replay available afterward. BIO-key provides innovative Identity and Access Management and biometric solutions, securing access for over forty million users with customizable, multi-factor authentication options. For more information, interested parties can visit the company's website or their social media platforms.

Potential Positives

Hosting a Q4 2024 investor call indicates transparency and ongoing communication with stakeholders, which can enhance investor confidence.

Results will be released before the market opens, suggesting the company aims to provide timely information and potentially influence investor decisions positively.

The presence of the Chairman & CEO and CFO during the call emphasizes the company's leadership commitment to engaging directly with investors.

BIO-key is securing access for over forty million users, demonstrating significant market adoption of their identity and access management solutions.

Potential Negatives

Investor call may indicate that the company anticipates challenging financial results, as it will release results before the market opens, potentially leading to negative market reaction.

Failure to provide additional context or updates on product developments or strategic initiatives in the press release may raise concerns about the company's growth trajectory and innovation capabilities.

Press release lacks details on financial performance metrics or events that typically accompany announcements of investor calls, which could indicate a lack of transparency or preparation.

FAQ

What is the date of BIO-key's Q4 2024 investor call?

BIO-key's Q4 2024 investor call is scheduled for Thursday, March 27th at 10 a.m. ET.

How can I access the live webcast of the investor call?

The live webcast of the investor call can be accessed through the provided webcast link, available for 3 months.

Who will lead the conference call for BIO-key's investor call?

Mike DePasquale, CEO, and Cecilia Welch, CFO, will lead the conference call and Q&A session.

What type of solutions does BIO-key provide?

BIO-key provides Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions for secure access.

How can I reach the audio replay of the investor call?

The audio replay can be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l, using code 6747311.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$BKYI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of $BKYI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



HOLMDEL, N.J., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







BIO-key International, Inc.







(NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management and Identity-Bound Biometric solutions, will host its Q4 2024 investor call Thursday, March 27th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released before the market opens on Thursday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and Q&A session.











Conference Call Details















Date / Time:





Thursday, March 27th at 10 a.m. ET









Call Dial In #:





1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l









Live Webcast / Replay:









Webcast & Replay Link





– Available for 3 months.









Audio Replay:





1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6747311























About BIO-key International, Inc.



(







www.BIO-key.com







)





BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.











Engage with BIO-key















Facebook – Corporate:









https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/













LinkedIn – Corporate:









https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international













X – Corporate:









@BIOkeyIntl













X – Investors:









@BIO_keyIR













StockTwits:









BIO_keyIR



























Investor Contacts







William Jones, David Collins





Catalyst IR









BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

















212-924-9800



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.