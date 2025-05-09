BIO-key International, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2025 Investor Call on May 16th

BIO-key International will host its Q1 2025 investor call on May 16, following results release post-market on May 15.

BIO-key International, Inc. will hold its first quarter 2025 investor call on May 16 at 10 a.m. ET, following the release of its financial results after market close on May 15. The call will be led by Chairman and CEO Mike DePasquale and CFO Cecilia Welch, and will include a Q&A session. Investors can join the call via a U.S. or international dial-in number, or through a live webcast that will also be available for replay for three months. BIO-key specializes in identity and access management solutions with biometric capabilities, supporting over 40 million users with various authentication options aimed at enhancing security and accessibility.

BIO-key International, Inc. is hosting its first quarter 2025 investor call, indicating transparency and open communication with stakeholders.

The company is expected to release its financial results, which may provide insights into its performance and strategic direction.

The executive team, including the Chairman & CEO and CFO, will lead the call, showcasing leadership involvement and commitment to investor relations.

Providing a future event without sharing the current quarter's results may lead to speculation about potential underperformance or disappointing financial metrics.



The press release does not highlight any significant achievements or growth metrics, which may raise concerns among investors about the company's current market position.



The lack of specific financial data or operational updates in the release prior to theearnings callmay diminish investor confidence in the company’s transparency and performance.

When is BIO-key's first quarter 2025 investor call?

BIO-key's investor call is scheduled for Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET.

How can I access the investor call?

You can access the investor call by dialing 1-877-418-5460 for U.S. participants or 1-412-717-9594 for international callers.

Who will be leading the investor call?

The investor call will be led by Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO, and Cecilia Welch, CFO of BIO-key.

Will there be a replay available for the investor call?

Yes, a live webcast and a replay will be available for three months after the call.

What is BIO-key's primary business focus?

BIO-key specializes in Identity and Access Management solutions with a focus on biometric authentication technologies.

HOLMDEL, N.J., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







BIO-key International, Inc.







(NASDAQ: BKYI), an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management solutions with unique Identity-Bound Biometric capabilities, will host its first quarter 2025 investor call on Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET. Results will be released after market close on Thursday. Mike DePasquale, Chairman & CEO and Cecilia Welch, CFO will lead the conference call and Q&A session.











Call Details











Date / Time:









Friday, May 16th at 10 a.m. ET









Call Dial In #:





1-877-418-5460 U.S. or 1-412-717-9594 Int’l









Live Webcast / Replay:









Webcast & Replay Link





– Available for 3 months









Audio Replay:





1-877-344-7529 U.S. or 1-412-317-0088 Int’l; code 6501265























About BIO-key International, Inc. (









www.BIO-key.com







)





BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication and cybersecurity with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) software securing access for over forty million users. BIO-key allows customers to choose the right authentication factors for diverse use cases, including phoneless, tokenless, and passwordless biometric options. Its hosted or on-premise PortalGuard IAM solution provides cost-effective, easy-to-deploy, convenient, and secure access to computers, information, applications, and high-value transactions.











Investor Contacts







William Jones, David Collins





Catalyst IR









BKYI@catalyst-ir.com









212-924-9800



