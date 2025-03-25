BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL Earnings Preview: Recent $BKYI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL ($BKYI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,335,800 and earnings of -$0.36 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $BKYI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 7 institutional investors add shares of BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $427,500
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 20,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,764
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 11,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,143
- XTX TOPCO LTD added 10,223 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,481
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,307 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,784
- CITIGROUP INC added 2,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,360
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) added 1,701 shares (+32.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,908
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL Government Contracts
We have seen $8,000 of award payments to $BKYI over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.