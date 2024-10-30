Bio-Gene Technology Strengthens Market Position with Flavocide Progress

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. made significant strides in its commercial development efforts during Q1 FY25, highlighted by a new partnership with Envu to explore Flavocide® for mosquito management and successful pilot-scale production by Rallis India. These developments position Bio-Gene for future large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval in Australia, anticipated by December 2025. The company is actively pursuing further commercial partnerships to expand Flavocide and Qcide® into various sectors, enhancing its market potential.

