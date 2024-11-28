News & Insights

Bio-Gene Technology Eyes Growth in Bio-Insecticide Market

November 28, 2024 — 09:17 pm EST

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Limited is making significant progress towards commercializing its innovative insecticidal products, Qcide® and Flavocide®, amid a growing global demand for new pest management solutions. The company is advancing its regulatory submissions and refining its development pipeline, buoyed by recent collaborations and financial backing. With strategic moves in public health vector control and agricultural applications, Bio-Gene is poised for substantial growth in the bio-insecticide market.

