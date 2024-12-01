Bio-Gene Technology Ends 2.5 Million Securities

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. has announced the cessation of 2.5 million securities due to the expiration of options that were not exercised by December 1, 2024. This development reflects the company’s ongoing management of its issued capital, which may interest investors monitoring changes in stock availability and market dynamics.

