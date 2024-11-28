Bio-Gene Technology Announces Successful AGM Resolutions

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. announced that all resolutions were passed at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting investor confidence in their strategic direction. The company is known for developing innovative bio-insecticides, offering promising solutions for pest management across various sectors. These developments could be of interest to investors looking for growth opportunities in sustainable and effective pest control technologies.

