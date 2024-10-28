Bio-Gene Technology Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29 as a hybrid event, allowing shareholders to participate either in-person in Melbourne or online. The company encourages shareholders to register for an online account with Automic to facilitate virtual participation, including live voting and question submissions. This move underscores Bio-Gene’s commitment to sustainability and effective shareholder communication.

