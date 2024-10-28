News & Insights

Stocks

Bio-Gene Technology Announces Hybrid AGM for 2024

October 28, 2024 — 08:10 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. (AU:BGT) has released an update.

Bio-Gene Technology Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on November 29 as a hybrid event, allowing shareholders to participate either in-person in Melbourne or online. The company encourages shareholders to register for an online account with Automic to facilitate virtual participation, including live voting and question submissions. This move underscores Bio-Gene’s commitment to sustainability and effective shareholder communication.

For further insights into AU:BGT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.