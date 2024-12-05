News & Insights

Binjiang Service Group Renews Key Agreements for 2025

Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. (HK:3316) has released an update.

Binjiang Service Group Co. Ltd. has renewed several key agreements for 2025, including those related to management, sales, and leasing services, as part of their ongoing connected transactions. These agreements, involving Binjiang Real Estate, necessitate adherence to Hong Kong’s Listing Rules, with certain transactions requiring shareholder approval due to their scale. An Extraordinary General Meeting will be convened to discuss the Non-exempt Agreement, with independent advisement provided to ensure fairness.

