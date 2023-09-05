Binjiang Service Group (HKG:3316) Price Target Decreased by 8.74% to 28.46

The average one-year price target for Binjiang Service Group (HKG:3316) has been revised to 28.46 / share. This is an decrease of 8.74% from the prior estimate of 31.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.73 to a high of 36.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.85% from the latest reported closing price of 18.50 / share.

Binjiang Service Group Maintains 5.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 3.39%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Binjiang Service Group. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3316 is 0.05%, a decrease of 4.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.57% to 1,450K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 355K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 259K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MCSMX - MATTHEWS CHINA SMALL COMPANIES FUND Investor Class Shares holds 254K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 96K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78K shares, representing an increase of 19.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3316 by 17.96% over the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 92K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 95.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3316 by 1,448.12% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.