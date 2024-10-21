Binhai Investment’s Strong Q3 Performance Boosts Market Confidence

Binhai Investment Co (DE:WS7A) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited reported a robust performance in the third quarter of 2024, with a 24% year-on-year increase in piped natural gas sales volume, driven by strong industrial and commercial demand. The company expanded its customer base, adding 1,077 new industrial and commercial users, and is strategically positioning itself for the upcoming heating season to enhance profitability. This growth highlights the company’s ongoing efforts to optimize its natural gas resource pool and expand its market presence.

