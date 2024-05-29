Binhai Investment Secures Major Gas Project

Binhai Investment Co (DE:WS7A) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Tianjin Clean Energy, has secured a natural gas incremental project from Kunlun Jinre Gas, expected to start in early 2026. The project aims to enhance the Group’s brand and influence in the natural gas market by leveraging cost advantages and coordination capabilities in Northern China’s gas resource pool. It is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the Group’s piped natural gas sales and increase sales profit.

For further insights into DE:WS7A stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.