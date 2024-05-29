News & Insights

Binhai Investment Secures Major Gas Project

May 29, 2024 — 05:41 am EDT

Binhai Investment Co (DE:WS7A) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced that its subsidiary, Tianjin Clean Energy, has secured a natural gas incremental project from Kunlun Jinre Gas, expected to start in early 2026. The project aims to enhance the Group’s brand and influence in the natural gas market by leveraging cost advantages and coordination capabilities in Northern China’s gas resource pool. It is anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the Group’s piped natural gas sales and increase sales profit.

