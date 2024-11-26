News & Insights

Stocks

Binhai Investment Plans Key Agreements Meeting

November 26, 2024 — 04:37 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a special general meeting on December 17, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve key agreements, including the TEDA Gas Supply Agreement and the Sinopec Gas Supply Annual Caps. Shareholders looking to vote must ensure their shares are registered by December 11, 2024. This meeting is significant for investors as it could impact future business transactions with TEDA and Sinopec Gas.

For further insights into HK:2886 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.