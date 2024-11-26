Binhai Investment Plans Key Agreements Meeting

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a special general meeting on December 17, 2024, to discuss and potentially approve key agreements, including the TEDA Gas Supply Agreement and the Sinopec Gas Supply Annual Caps. Shareholders looking to vote must ensure their shares are registered by December 11, 2024. This meeting is significant for investors as it could impact future business transactions with TEDA and Sinopec Gas.

