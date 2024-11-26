Binhai Investment Co. Set to Approve Gas Supply Agreements

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Co. has announced a special general meeting to discuss and potentially approve several gas supply agreements, including the TEDA and Sinopec Gas Supply Annual Caps. These agreements aim to facilitate the company’s strategic initiatives in the energy sector, reflecting its commitment to growth and operational efficiency. Investors and stakeholders may find this meeting pivotal in understanding the company’s future directions and potential market impacts.

