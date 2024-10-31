Binhai Investment Appoints Deloitte as New Auditor

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers due to a disagreement over audit fees. Despite the change, the company assures stakeholders that the transition will not affect the upcoming annual audit. The Board has expressed confidence in Deloitte’s capabilities and experience.

