News & Insights

Stocks

Binhai Investment Appoints Deloitte as New Auditor

October 31, 2024 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Binhai Investment Co (HK:2886) has released an update.

Binhai Investment Company Limited has announced a change in its auditing firm, with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers due to a disagreement over audit fees. Despite the change, the company assures stakeholders that the transition will not affect the upcoming annual audit. The Board has expressed confidence in Deloitte’s capabilities and experience.

For further insights into HK:2886 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.