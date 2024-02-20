Binghatti Holding hires banks for debut sukuk - document

Feb 20 (Reuters) - UAE-based real estate developer Binghatti Holding has hired banks to arrange investor meetings for its planned 3-year debut sukuk, an arranging bank's document showed on Tuesday.

The property developer has picked Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD Capital and HSBC as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the debt transaction, the document said.

Investor meetings are scheduled to start from Feb. 20 and will be followed by a benchmark-sized U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured Sukuk offering, subject to market conditions, the document added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

