News & Insights

Stocks
FLX

BingEx Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Showing Revenue Decrease and Changes in Profitability

March 12, 2025 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by None for Quiver Quantitative->

BingEx Limited reports decreased revenues and increased losses for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, while gross profit margins improved.

Quiver AI Summary

BingEx Limited, operating as FlashEx, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2024. In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of RMB1,028.9 million (approximately US$141.0 million), down from RMB1,212.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, revenues totaled RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), a slight decline from the previous year's RMB4,528.8 million. Despite recording a gross profit increase of 24.3% year-over-year for the full year, the company experienced a net loss of RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million) for 2024. The number of fulfilled orders increased by 2.4%, totaling 277.2 million. Looking forward, FlashEx aims to leverage its leadership in the on-demand delivery space and improve its operational efficiency. The board also approved a US$30 million share repurchase program for the coming year.

Potential Positives

  • Improved gross profit margin, reaching 10.0% in Q4 2024, up from 8.6% in the same period in 2023, and an overall 11.0% for the fiscal year, indicating better operational efficiency.
  • Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2024 was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), showing significant improvement compared to RMB10.6 million in 2023.
  • The company announced a share repurchase program of up to US$30 million, which may enhance shareholder value and indicate confidence in the company's future performance.
  • Despite a slight decline in total revenue, the number of fulfilled orders grew by 2.4% year-over-year to 277.2 million, highlighting the demand for their services remains strong.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024, falling to RMB1,028.9 million from RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a potential drop in demand for services.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB294.0 million, a significant increase compared to a net income of RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023, raising concerns about the company's financial health.
  • Total operating expenses saw a dramatic increase of 179.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2023, primarily driven by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses, which may affect future profitability.

FAQ

What are BingEx Limited's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?

The fourth quarter 2024 revenue was RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million), a decrease from RMB1,212.3 million in 2023.

How did BingEx Limited perform financially in fiscal year 2024?

In fiscal year 2024, revenues totaled RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.

What was the net loss for BingEx Limited in Q4 2024?

The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million).

What is the purpose of the share repurchase plan announced by BingEx Limited?

The share repurchase plan allows BingEx to buy back up to US$30.0 million of its shares from March 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026.

When will BingEx Limited hold itsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Full Release



BEIJING, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.




Fourth Quarter


and Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:





  • Revenues

    were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.



  • Gross profit

    was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin reached 10.0%, improving from 8.6% in the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), representing an increase of 24.3% year-over-year.



  • Loss from operations

    was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, loss from operations was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million).



  • Non-GAAP income from operations

    1


    was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million).



  • Net


    loss

    was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million)



  • Non-GAAP net income



    1


    was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP net income was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million).



  • The number of orders fulfilled

    was 65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total fulfilled orders amounted to 277.2 million, representing an increase of 2.4% year-over-year.



Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a landmark year for FlashEx, highlighted by its widespread industry recognition and a solidified leadership position in the on-demand delivery market. Our relentless pursuit of excellence and meticulous attention to detail fueled resilient growth, leading to in 277.2 million fulfilled orders for the full year. By year-end, FlashEx’s services had extended across 295 cities in China, supported by a robust network of 2.8 million registered riders and 100.1 million users. Looking ahead, we will continue to harness our distinctive advantage in the on-demand dedicated courier model while integrating cutting-edge technologies to adapt to evolving industry dynamics and propel sustainable growth.”



Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “Our ongoing efforts to optimize corporate structure and enhance operational efficiency drove steady progress across our business despite intensifying market competition in 2024. Our gross profit for the full year 2024 recorded solid growth of 24.3% compared to 2023, with gross profit margin increasing by 2.3 percentage points to 11.0%. What’s more, our average gross profit per order rose by 10.3% year-over-year in Q4 and 21.4% for the full year thanks to our growing brand recognition and differentiated service model. These accomplishments demonstrate the strength of our business model, underscoring our long-term value proposition.”




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in fulfilled orders.




Cost of revenues

was RMB926.0 million (US$126.9 million), compared with RMB1,108.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Gross profit

was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million), compared with RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin was 10.0%, compared with 8.6% in the same period last year.




Total operating expenses

were RMB255.6 million (US$35.0 million), representing an increase of 179.5% from RMB91.5 million in the same period of 2023.




Selling and marketing expenses

were RMB90.3 million (US$12.4 million), representing a 93.4% increase from RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




General and administrative expenses

were RMB85.0 million (US$11.6 million), representing a 234.4% increase from RMB25.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Research and development expenses

were RMB80.4 million (US$11.0 million), representing a 315.0% increase from RMB19.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Loss from operations

was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million). Income from operations was RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.




Non-GAAP income from operations

1


was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.




Changes in fair value of long-term investments

were RMB154.0 million (US$21.1 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.




Other income

was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.




Net


loss

was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million). Net income was RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.




Non-GAAP net income

1


was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.




Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

was RMB296.8 million (US$40.7 million), compared with RMB3.9 million in the same period last year.




Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

was RMB1.49 (US$0.20).




Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million) in 2024, compared with RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.




Cost of revenues

was RMB3,977.6 million (US$544.9 million), compared with RMB4,134.3 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Gross profit

was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), compared with RMB394.6 million in 2023. Gross profit margin was 11.0%, compared with 8.7% in 2023.




Total operating expenses

were RMB516.3 million (US$70.7 million), representing an increase of 34.5% from RMB383.9 million in 2023.




Selling and marketing expenses

were RMB223.9 million (US$30.7 million), representing a 19.0% increase from RMB188.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




General and administrative expenses

were RMB148.5 million (US$20.4 million), representing a 41.7% increase from RMB104.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Research and development expenses

were RMB143.9 million (US$19.7 million), representing a 58.3% increase from RMB90.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.




Loss from operations

was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million). Income from operations was RMB10.6 million in 2023.




Non-GAAP income from operations

1


was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), compared with RMB10.6 million in 2023.




Changes in fair value of long-term investments

were RMB187.7 million (US$25.7 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.




Other income

was RMB41.7 million (US$5.7 million), compared with RMB74.3 million in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.




Net


loss

was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million). Net income was RMB110.5 million in 2023.




Non-GAAP net income

1


was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million), compared with RMB110.5 million in 2023.




Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

was RMB260.1 million (US$35.6 million), compared with RMB35.8 million in 2023.




Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

was RMB2.51 (US$0.34).



As of December 31, 2024,

cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments

were RMB793.0 million (US$108.6 million).




2025 Share Repurchase Plan



On March 11, 2025, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program, whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$30.0 million worth of its shares (including in the form of American depositary shares, each representing three Class A ordinary shares (“ADSs”)) during the twelve-month period from March 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.




____________________________




1

Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”




Conference Call



The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:




https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a23cbcd7c5141dba7f3606e2898f61c



Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.



A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at

http://ir.ishansong.com

, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.




About BingEx Limited



BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.



For more information, please visit:

http://ir.ishansong.com

.




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues.



By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.



Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.



Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.




Exchange Rate Information



This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.




Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.




Investor Relations Contact




In China:



BingEx Limited


Investor Relations


E-mail:

ir@ishansong.com



Piacente Financial Communications


Helen Wu


Tel: +86-10-6508-0677


E-mail:

FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com




In the United States:



Piacente Financial Communications


Brandi Piacente


Tel: +1-212-481-2050


E-mail:

FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com






























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BINGEX LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





December 31,



December 31,




2023



2024




RMB



RMB



USD


ASSETS










Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


699,391



592,358



81,153

Restricted cash







46,735



6,403

Short-term investments


150,699



153,910



21,086

Accounts receivable


12,115



16,893



2,314

Prepayments and other current assets


58,119



48,553



6,652


Total current assets



920,324




858,449




117,608


Non-current assets









Long-term investments







324,110



44,403

Property and equipment, net


5,544



3,687



505

Operating lease right-of-use assets


59,852



44,577



6,107

Other non-current assets


14,950



4,600



630


Total non-current assets



80,346




376,974




51,645


Total assets



1,000,670




1,235,423




169,253












LIABILITIES










Current liabilities









Accounts payable


339,832



223,391



30,604

Deferred revenue


51,945



56,768



7,777

Operating lease liabilities, current


12,346



13,091



1,793

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


249,329



165,714



22,705


Total current liabilities



653,452




458,964




62,879


Non-current liabilities









Operating lease liabilities, non-current


45,360



29,395



4,027


Total non-current liabilities



45,360




29,395




4,027


Total liabilities



698,812




488,359




66,906


Mezzanine equity



2,733,560
















Shareholders’


equity (


deficit


)



(2,431,702

)



747,064




102,347


Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’


equity (


deficit


)



1,000,670




1,235,423




169,253












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































BINGEX LIMITED


UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended December 31,



Year


ended December 31,




2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024




RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD

Revenues

1,212,331


1,028,877


140,956


4,528,826


4,468,161


612,136

Cost of revenues

(1,108,457
)

(925,962
)

(126,856
)

(4,134,271
)

(3,977,598
)

(544,929
)


Gross Profit


103,874



102,915



14,100



394,555



490,563



67,207


Operating expenses:


















Selling and marketing expenses

(46,681
)

(90,266
)

(12,366
)

(188,249
)

(223,935
)

(30,679
)

General and administrative expenses

(25,411
)

(84,986
)

(11,643
)

(104,810
)

(148,549
)

(20,351
)

Research and development expenses

(19,367
)

(80,379
)

(11,012
)

(90,847
)

(143,856
)

(19,708
)


Total operating expenses


(91,459

)


(255,631

)


(35,021

)


(383,906

)


(516,340

)


(70,738

)


Income (loss) from operations


12,415



(152,716

)


(20,921

)


10,649



(25,777

)


(3,531

)

Interest income

5,833


4,681


641


20,881


21,216


2,907

Changes in fair value of long-term investments





(154,039
)

(21,103
)





(187,725
)

(25,718
)

Investment income

987


762


104


4,648


4,203


576

Other income

14,245


7,321


1,003


74,321


41,672


5,709


Income


(loss)


before income taxes


33,480



(293,991

)


(40,276

)


110,499



(146,411

)


(20,057

)

Income tax expense





(1
)









(69
)

(9
)


Net income


(loss)


33,480



(293,992

)


(40,276

)


110,499



(146,480

)


(20,066

)

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value

(37,382
)

(2,831
)

(388
)

(146,341
)

(113,658
)

(15,571
)


Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders


(3,902

)


(296,823

)


(40,664

)


(35,842

)


(260,138

)


(35,637

)

Net loss per ordinary share


















— Basic and diluted — Class A and B

(0.05
)

(1.49
)

(0.20
)

(0.50
)

(2.51
)

(0.34
)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in


computing net loss per ordinary share


















— Basic and diluted – Class A

26,422,222


153,553,147


153,553,147


26,422,222


58,117,877


58,117,877

— Basic and diluted – Class B

45,577,778


45,577,778


45,577,778


45,577,778


45,577,778


45,577,778








































































































































































































































































































































































































BINGEX LIMITED


RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)




Three months ended December 31,



Year


ended December 31,



2023



2024



2024



2023



2024



2024



RMB



RMB



USD



RMB



RMB



USD




















Income (loss) from operations

12,415



(152,716

)


(20,921

)


10,649



(25,777

)


(3,531

)

Add: Share-based compensation expenses




160,027


21,924






160,027


21,924


Non-GAAP income from operations

12,415



7,311



1,003



10,649



134,250



18,393


O


perating margin

1.0


%



-14.8%






0.2


%



-0.6%




Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues




15.6%









3.6%





Non-GAAP operating margin

1.0


%



0.


8


%






0.2


%



3.0


%























Net income


(loss)

33,480



(293,992

)


(40,276

)


110,499



(146,480

)



(20,066

)

Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments




154,039


21,103






187,725



25,718

Add: Share-based compensation expenses




160,027


21,924






160,027



21,924


Non-GAAP net income

33,480



20,074



2,751



110,499



201,272




27,576


Net income


(loss)


margin

2.8


%



-28.6%






2.4


%



-3.3%




Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues




15.0%









4.2%




Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues




15.6%









3.6%





Non-GAAP net income margin

2.8


%



2.0


%






2.4


%



4.5


%








This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FLX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.