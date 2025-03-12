BingEx Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Showing Revenue Decrease and Changes in Profitability

BingEx Limited reports decreased revenues and increased losses for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, while gross profit margins improved.
Quiver AI Summary
BingEx Limited, operating as FlashEx, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2024. In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of RMB1,028.9 million (approximately US$141.0 million), down from RMB1,212.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, revenues totaled RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), a slight decline from the previous year's RMB4,528.8 million. Despite recording a gross profit increase of 24.3% year-over-year for the full year, the company experienced a net loss of RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million) for 2024. The number of fulfilled orders increased by 2.4%, totaling 277.2 million. Looking forward, FlashEx aims to leverage its leadership in the on-demand delivery space and improve its operational efficiency. The board also approved a US$30 million share repurchase program for the coming year.
Potential Positives
- Improved gross profit margin, reaching 10.0% in Q4 2024, up from 8.6% in the same period in 2023, and an overall 11.0% for the fiscal year, indicating better operational efficiency.
- Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2024 was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), showing significant improvement compared to RMB10.6 million in 2023.
- The company announced a share repurchase program of up to US$30 million, which may enhance shareholder value and indicate confidence in the company's future performance.
- Despite a slight decline in total revenue, the number of fulfilled orders grew by 2.4% year-over-year to 277.2 million, highlighting the demand for their services remains strong.
Potential Negatives
- Revenues decreased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024, falling to RMB1,028.9 million from RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a potential drop in demand for services.
- Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB294.0 million, a significant increase compared to a net income of RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023, raising concerns about the company's financial health.
- Total operating expenses saw a dramatic increase of 179.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2023, primarily driven by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses, which may affect future profitability.
FAQ
What are BingEx Limited's fourth quarter 2024 revenue figures?
The fourth quarter 2024 revenue was RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million), a decrease from RMB1,212.3 million in 2023.
How did BingEx Limited perform financially in fiscal year 2024?
In fiscal year 2024, revenues totaled RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.
What was the net loss for BingEx Limited in Q4 2024?
The net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million).
What is the purpose of the share repurchase plan announced by BingEx Limited?
The share repurchase plan allows BingEx to buy back up to US$30.0 million of its shares from March 12, 2025, to March 31, 2026.
When will BingEx Limited hold itsearnings conference call
Theearnings conference callis scheduled for March 12, 2025, at 8:00 PM Beijing Time (8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
Full Release
BEIJING, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
Fourth Quarter
and Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:
Revenues
were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.
Gross profit
was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin reached 10.0%, improving from 8.6% in the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), representing an increase of 24.3% year-over-year.
Loss from operations
was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, loss from operations was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million).
Non-GAAP income from operations
1
was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million).
Net
loss
was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million)
Non-GAAP net income
1
was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP net income was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million).
The number of orders fulfilled
was 65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total fulfilled orders amounted to 277.2 million, representing an increase of 2.4% year-over-year.
Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a landmark year for FlashEx, highlighted by its widespread industry recognition and a solidified leadership position in the on-demand delivery market. Our relentless pursuit of excellence and meticulous attention to detail fueled resilient growth, leading to in 277.2 million fulfilled orders for the full year. By year-end, FlashEx’s services had extended across 295 cities in China, supported by a robust network of 2.8 million registered riders and 100.1 million users. Looking ahead, we will continue to harness our distinctive advantage in the on-demand dedicated courier model while integrating cutting-edge technologies to adapt to evolving industry dynamics and propel sustainable growth.”
Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “Our ongoing efforts to optimize corporate structure and enhance operational efficiency drove steady progress across our business despite intensifying market competition in 2024. Our gross profit for the full year 2024 recorded solid growth of 24.3% compared to 2023, with gross profit margin increasing by 2.3 percentage points to 11.0%. What’s more, our average gross profit per order rose by 10.3% year-over-year in Q4 and 21.4% for the full year thanks to our growing brand recognition and differentiated service model. These accomplishments demonstrate the strength of our business model, underscoring our long-term value proposition.”
Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in fulfilled orders.
Cost of revenues
was RMB926.0 million (US$126.9 million), compared with RMB1,108.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Gross profit
was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million), compared with RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin was 10.0%, compared with 8.6% in the same period last year.
Total operating expenses
were RMB255.6 million (US$35.0 million), representing an increase of 179.5% from RMB91.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses
were RMB90.3 million (US$12.4 million), representing a 93.4% increase from RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB85.0 million (US$11.6 million), representing a 234.4% increase from RMB25.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Research and development expenses
were RMB80.4 million (US$11.0 million), representing a 315.0% increase from RMB19.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Loss from operations
was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million). Income from operations was RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations
1
was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.
Changes in fair value of long-term investments
were RMB154.0 million (US$21.1 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.
Other income
was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.
Net
loss
was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million). Net income was RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Non-GAAP net income
1
was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB296.8 million (US$40.7 million), compared with RMB3.9 million in the same period last year.
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
was RMB1.49 (US$0.20).
Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results
Revenues
were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million) in 2024, compared with RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.
Cost of revenues
was RMB3,977.6 million (US$544.9 million), compared with RMB4,134.3 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Gross profit
was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), compared with RMB394.6 million in 2023. Gross profit margin was 11.0%, compared with 8.7% in 2023.
Total operating expenses
were RMB516.3 million (US$70.7 million), representing an increase of 34.5% from RMB383.9 million in 2023.
Selling and marketing expenses
were RMB223.9 million (US$30.7 million), representing a 19.0% increase from RMB188.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
General and administrative expenses
were RMB148.5 million (US$20.4 million), representing a 41.7% increase from RMB104.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Research and development expenses
were RMB143.9 million (US$19.7 million), representing a 58.3% increase from RMB90.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.
Loss from operations
was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million). Income from operations was RMB10.6 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP income from operations
1
was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), compared with RMB10.6 million in 2023.
Changes in fair value of long-term investments
were RMB187.7 million (US$25.7 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.
Other income
was RMB41.7 million (US$5.7 million), compared with RMB74.3 million in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.
Net
loss
was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million). Net income was RMB110.5 million in 2023.
Non-GAAP net income
1
was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million), compared with RMB110.5 million in 2023.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
was RMB260.1 million (US$35.6 million), compared with RMB35.8 million in 2023.
Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share
was RMB2.51 (US$0.34).
As of December 31, 2024,
cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments
were RMB793.0 million (US$108.6 million).
2025 Share Repurchase Plan
On March 11, 2025, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program, whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$30.0 million worth of its shares (including in the form of American depositary shares, each representing three Class A ordinary shares (“ADSs”)) during the twelve-month period from March 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.
____________________________
1
Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”
Conference Call
The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.
Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a23cbcd7c5141dba7f3606e2898f61c
Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.
A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at
http://ir.ishansong.com
, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.
About BingEx Limited
BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.
For more information, please visit:
http://ir.ishansong.com
.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues.
By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
BINGEX LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
699,391
592,358
81,153
Restricted cash
—
46,735
6,403
Short-term investments
150,699
153,910
21,086
Accounts receivable
12,115
16,893
2,314
Prepayments and other current assets
58,119
48,553
6,652
Total current assets
920,324
858,449
117,608
Non-current assets
Long-term investments
—
324,110
44,403
Property and equipment, net
5,544
3,687
505
Operating lease right-of-use assets
59,852
44,577
6,107
Other non-current assets
14,950
4,600
630
Total non-current assets
80,346
376,974
51,645
Total assets
1,000,670
1,235,423
169,253
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
339,832
223,391
30,604
Deferred revenue
51,945
56,768
7,777
Operating lease liabilities, current
12,346
13,091
1,793
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
249,329
165,714
22,705
Total current liabilities
653,452
458,964
62,879
Non-current liabilities
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
45,360
29,395
4,027
Total non-current liabilities
45,360
29,395
4,027
Total liabilities
698,812
488,359
66,906
Mezzanine equity
2,733,560
—
—
Shareholders’
equity (
deficit
)
(2,431,702
)
747,064
102,347
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’
equity (
deficit
)
1,000,670
1,235,423
169,253
BINGEX LIMITED
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year
ended December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Revenues
1,212,331
1,028,877
140,956
4,528,826
4,468,161
612,136
Cost of revenues
(1,108,457
)
(925,962
)
(126,856
)
(4,134,271
)
(3,977,598
)
(544,929
)
Gross Profit
103,874
102,915
14,100
394,555
490,563
67,207
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(46,681
)
(90,266
)
(12,366
)
(188,249
)
(223,935
)
(30,679
)
General and administrative expenses
(25,411
)
(84,986
)
(11,643
)
(104,810
)
(148,549
)
(20,351
)
Research and development expenses
(19,367
)
(80,379
)
(11,012
)
(90,847
)
(143,856
)
(19,708
)
Total operating expenses
(91,459
)
(255,631
)
(35,021
)
(383,906
)
(516,340
)
(70,738
)
Income (loss) from operations
12,415
(152,716
)
(20,921
)
10,649
(25,777
)
(3,531
)
Interest income
5,833
4,681
641
20,881
21,216
2,907
Changes in fair value of long-term investments
—
(154,039
)
(21,103
)
—
(187,725
)
(25,718
)
Investment income
987
762
104
4,648
4,203
576
Other income
14,245
7,321
1,003
74,321
41,672
5,709
Income
(loss)
before income taxes
33,480
(293,991
)
(40,276
)
110,499
(146,411
)
(20,057
)
Income tax expense
—
(1
)
—
—
(69
)
(9
)
Net income
(loss)
33,480
(293,992
)
(40,276
)
110,499
(146,480
)
(20,066
)
Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value
(37,382
)
(2,831
)
(388
)
(146,341
)
(113,658
)
(15,571
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders
(3,902
)
(296,823
)
(40,664
)
(35,842
)
(260,138
)
(35,637
)
Net loss per ordinary share
— Basic and diluted — Class A and B
(0.05
)
(1.49
)
(0.20
)
(0.50
)
(2.51
)
(0.34
)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in
computing net loss per ordinary share
— Basic and diluted – Class A
26,422,222
153,553,147
153,553,147
26,422,222
58,117,877
58,117,877
— Basic and diluted – Class B
45,577,778
45,577,778
45,577,778
45,577,778
45,577,778
45,577,778
BINGEX LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)
Three months ended December 31,
Year
ended December 31,
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
2024
RMB
RMB
USD
RMB
RMB
USD
Income (loss) from operations
12,415
(152,716
)
(20,921
)
10,649
(25,777
)
(3,531
)
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
—
160,027
21,924
—
160,027
21,924
Non-GAAP income from operations
12,415
7,311
1,003
10,649
134,250
18,393
O
perating margin
1.0
%
-14.8%
0.2
%
-0.6%
Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues
—
15.6%
—
3.6%
Non-GAAP operating margin
1.0
%
0.
8
%
0.2
%
3.0
%
Net income
(loss)
33,480
(293,992
)
(40,276
)
110,499
(146,480
)
(20,066
)
Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments
—
154,039
21,103
—
187,725
25,718
Add: Share-based compensation expenses
—
160,027
21,924
—
160,027
21,924
Non-GAAP net income
33,480
20,074
2,751
110,499
201,272
27,576
Net income
(loss)
margin
2.8
%
-28.6%
2.4
%
-3.3%
Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues
—
15.0%
—
4.2%
Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues
—
15.6%
—
3.6%
Non-GAAP net income margin
2.8
%
2.0
%
2.4
%
4.5
%
