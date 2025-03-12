BingEx Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Showing Revenue Decrease and Changes in Profitability

BingEx Limited reports decreased revenues and increased losses for Q4 and fiscal year 2024, while gross profit margins improved.

BingEx Limited, operating as FlashEx, announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2024. In the fourth quarter, the company reported revenues of RMB1,028.9 million (approximately US$141.0 million), down from RMB1,212.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. For the full year, revenues totaled RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), a slight decline from the previous year's RMB4,528.8 million. Despite recording a gross profit increase of 24.3% year-over-year for the full year, the company experienced a net loss of RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million) for 2024. The number of fulfilled orders increased by 2.4%, totaling 277.2 million. Looking forward, FlashEx aims to leverage its leadership in the on-demand delivery space and improve its operational efficiency. The board also approved a US$30 million share repurchase program for the coming year.

Improved gross profit margin, reaching 10.0% in Q4 2024, up from 8.6% in the same period in 2023, and an overall 11.0% for the fiscal year, indicating better operational efficiency.

Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year 2024 was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), showing significant improvement compared to RMB10.6 million in 2023.

The company announced a share repurchase program of up to US$30 million, which may enhance shareholder value and indicate confidence in the company's future performance.

Despite a slight decline in total revenue, the number of fulfilled orders grew by 2.4% year-over-year to 277.2 million, highlighting the demand for their services remains strong.

Revenues decreased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2024, falling to RMB1,028.9 million from RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, indicating a potential drop in demand for services.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2024 was RMB294.0 million, a significant increase compared to a net income of RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023, raising concerns about the company's financial health.

Total operating expenses saw a dramatic increase of 179.5% in the fourth quarter compared to the same period in 2023, primarily driven by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses, which may affect future profitability.

BEIJING, March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.







Fourth Quarter





and Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:











Revenues



were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.



were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million), compared to RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.





Gross profit



was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin reached 10.0%, improving from 8.6% in the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), representing an increase of 24.3% year-over-year.



was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin reached 10.0%, improving from 8.6% in the same period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, gross profit was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), representing an increase of 24.3% year-over-year.





Loss from operations



was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, loss from operations was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million).



was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, loss from operations was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million).





Non-GAAP income from operations



1





was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million).



was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP income from operations was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million).





Net





loss



was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million)



was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net loss was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million)





Non-GAAP net income







1





was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP net income was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million).



was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, non-GAAP net income was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million).





The number of orders fulfilled



was 65.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2024, total fulfilled orders amounted to 277.2 million, representing an increase of 2.4% year-over-year.







Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2024 was a landmark year for FlashEx, highlighted by its widespread industry recognition and a solidified leadership position in the on-demand delivery market. Our relentless pursuit of excellence and meticulous attention to detail fueled resilient growth, leading to in 277.2 million fulfilled orders for the full year. By year-end, FlashEx’s services had extended across 295 cities in China, supported by a robust network of 2.8 million registered riders and 100.1 million users. Looking ahead, we will continue to harness our distinctive advantage in the on-demand dedicated courier model while integrating cutting-edge technologies to adapt to evolving industry dynamics and propel sustainable growth.”





Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “Our ongoing efforts to optimize corporate structure and enhance operational efficiency drove steady progress across our business despite intensifying market competition in 2024. Our gross profit for the full year 2024 recorded solid growth of 24.3% compared to 2023, with gross profit margin increasing by 2.3 percentage points to 11.0%. What’s more, our average gross profit per order rose by 10.3% year-over-year in Q4 and 21.4% for the full year thanks to our growing brand recognition and differentiated service model. These accomplishments demonstrate the strength of our business model, underscoring our long-term value proposition.”







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB1,028.9 million (US$141.0 million) in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared with RMB1,212.3 million in the same period of 2023, mainly due to the decrease in fulfilled orders.







Cost of revenues



was RMB926.0 million (US$126.9 million), compared with RMB1,108.5 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Gross profit



was RMB102.9 million (US$14.1 million), compared with RMB103.9 million in the same period of 2023. Gross profit margin was 10.0%, compared with 8.6% in the same period last year.







Total operating expenses



were RMB255.6 million (US$35.0 million), representing an increase of 179.5% from RMB91.5 million in the same period of 2023.







Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB90.3 million (US$12.4 million), representing a 93.4% increase from RMB46.7 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB85.0 million (US$11.6 million), representing a 234.4% increase from RMB25.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Research and development expenses



were RMB80.4 million (US$11.0 million), representing a 315.0% increase from RMB19.4 million in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Loss from operations



was RMB152.7 million (US$20.9 million). Income from operations was RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.







Non-GAAP income from operations



1





was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB12.4 million in the same period of 2023.







Changes in fair value of long-term investments



were RMB154.0 million (US$21.1 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.







Other income



was RMB7.3 million (US$1.0 million), compared with RMB14.2 million in the same period of 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.







Net





loss



was RMB294.0 million (US$40.3 million). Net income was RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.







Non-GAAP net income



1





was RMB20.1 million (US$2.8 million), compared with RMB33.5 million in the same period of 2023.







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB296.8 million (US$40.7 million), compared with RMB3.9 million in the same period last year.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB1.49 (US$0.20).







Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB4,468.2 million (US$612.1 million) in 2024, compared with RMB4,528.8 million in 2023.







Cost of revenues



was RMB3,977.6 million (US$544.9 million), compared with RMB4,134.3 million in 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in Flash-Riders’ remuneration and incentives to fulfill orders, which was partially offset by the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Gross profit



was RMB490.6 million (US$67.2 million), compared with RMB394.6 million in 2023. Gross profit margin was 11.0%, compared with 8.7% in 2023.







Total operating expenses



were RMB516.3 million (US$70.7 million), representing an increase of 34.5% from RMB383.9 million in 2023.







Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB223.9 million (US$30.7 million), representing a 19.0% increase from RMB188.2 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB148.5 million (US$20.4 million), representing a 41.7% increase from RMB104.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Research and development expenses



were RMB143.9 million (US$19.7 million), representing a 58.3% increase from RMB90.8 million in 2023. The increase was primarily attributed to the immediate recognition of accumulated share-based compensation expenses subject to IPO conditions.







Loss from operations



was RMB25.8 million (US$3.5 million). Income from operations was RMB10.6 million in 2023.







Non-GAAP income from operations



1





was RMB134.3 million (US$18.4 million), compared with RMB10.6 million in 2023.







Changes in fair value of long-term investments



were RMB187.7 million (US$25.7 million), primarily reflecting the losses from fair value measurement of long-term investments.







Other income



was RMB41.7 million (US$5.7 million), compared with RMB74.3 million in 2023. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.







Net





loss



was RMB146.5 million (US$20.1 million). Net income was RMB110.5 million in 2023.







Non-GAAP net income



1





was RMB201.3 million (US$27.6 million), compared with RMB110.5 million in 2023.







Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB260.1 million (US$35.6 million), compared with RMB35.8 million in 2023.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB2.51 (US$0.34).





As of December 31, 2024,



cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments



were RMB793.0 million (US$108.6 million).







2025 Share Repurchase Plan







On March 11, 2025, the Company’s board of directors adopted a share repurchase program, whereby the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an aggregate of US$30.0 million worth of its shares (including in the form of American depositary shares, each representing three Class A ordinary shares (“ADSs”)) during the twelve-month period from March 12, 2025 to March 31, 2026. The share repurchases may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, through privately negotiated transactions, in block trades, and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.







____________________________









1



Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a23cbcd7c5141dba7f3606e2898f61c







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.ishansong.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About BingEx Limited







BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.ishansong.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues.





By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.





Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2993 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of December 31, 2024.







Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







BINGEX LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



























December 31,

















December 31,

























2023

















2024

























RMB

















RMB

















USD

















ASSETS

















































Current assets















































Cash and cash equivalents













699,391

















592,358

















81,153













Restricted cash













—

















46,735

















6,403













Short-term investments













150,699

















153,910

















21,086













Accounts receivable













12,115

















16,893

















2,314













Prepayments and other current assets













58,119

















48,553

















6,652















Total current assets

















920,324





















858,449





















117,608

















Non-current assets















































Long-term investments













—

















324,110

















44,403













Property and equipment, net













5,544

















3,687

















505













Operating lease right-of-use assets













59,852

















44,577

















6,107













Other non-current assets













14,950

















4,600

















630















Total non-current assets

















80,346





















376,974





















51,645

















Total assets

















1,000,670





















1,235,423





















169,253





























































LIABILITIES

















































Current liabilities















































Accounts payable













339,832

















223,391

















30,604













Deferred revenue













51,945

















56,768

















7,777













Operating lease liabilities, current













12,346

















13,091

















1,793













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













249,329

















165,714

















22,705















Total current liabilities

















653,452





















458,964





















62,879

















Non-current liabilities















































Operating lease liabilities, non-current













45,360

















29,395

















4,027















Total non-current liabilities

















45,360





















29,395





















4,027

















Total liabilities

















698,812





















488,359





















66,906

















Mezzanine equity

















2,733,560





















—





















—

















Shareholders’





equity (





deficit





)

















(2,431,702









)

















747,064





















102,347

















Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders’





equity (





deficit





)

















1,000,670





















1,235,423





















169,253

































BINGEX LIMITED













UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)



























Three months ended December 31,

















Year





ended December 31,

























2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2024

























RMB

















RMB

















USD

















RMB

















RMB

















USD















Revenues









1,212,331













1,028,877













140,956













4,528,826













4,468,161













612,136













Cost of revenues









(1,108,457





)









(925,962





)









(126,856





)









(4,134,271





)









(3,977,598





)









(544,929





)











Gross Profit













103,874

















102,915

















14,100

















394,555

















490,563

















67,207

















Operating expenses:



















































































Selling and marketing expenses









(46,681





)









(90,266





)









(12,366





)









(188,249





)









(223,935





)









(30,679





)









General and administrative expenses









(25,411





)









(84,986





)









(11,643





)









(104,810





)









(148,549





)









(20,351





)









Research and development expenses









(19,367





)









(80,379





)









(11,012





)









(90,847





)









(143,856





)









(19,708





)











Total operating expenses













(91,459









)













(255,631









)













(35,021









)













(383,906









)













(516,340









)













(70,738









)













Income (loss) from operations













12,415

















(152,716









)













(20,921









)













10,649

















(25,777









)













(3,531









)











Interest income









5,833













4,681













641













20,881













21,216













2,907













Changes in fair value of long-term investments









—













(154,039





)









(21,103





)









—













(187,725





)









(25,718





)









Investment income









987













762













104













4,648













4,203













576













Other income









14,245













7,321













1,003













74,321













41,672













5,709















Income





(loss)





before income taxes













33,480

















(293,991









)













(40,276









)













110,499

















(146,411









)













(20,057









)











Income tax expense









—













(1





)









—













—













(69





)









(9





)











Net income





(loss)













33,480

















(293,992









)













(40,276









)













110,499

















(146,480









)













(20,066









)











Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value









(37,382





)









(2,831





)









(388





)









(146,341





)









(113,658





)









(15,571





)











Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders













(3,902









)













(296,823









)













(40,664









)













(35,842









)













(260,138









)













(35,637









)











Net loss per ordinary share

















































































— Basic and diluted — Class A and B









(0.05





)









(1.49





)









(0.20





)









(0.50





)









(2.51





)









(0.34





)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in





computing net loss per ordinary share



















































































— Basic and diluted – Class A









26,422,222













153,553,147













153,553,147













26,422,222













58,117,877













58,117,877













— Basic and diluted – Class B









45,577,778













45,577,778













45,577,778













45,577,778













45,577,778













45,577,778



























BINGEX LIMITED













RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS











(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)























Three months ended December 31,

















Year





ended December 31,





















2023

















2024

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2024





















RMB

















RMB

















USD

















RMB

















RMB

















USD





























































































Income (loss) from operations









12,415

















(152,716









)













(20,921









)













10,649

















(25,777









)













(3,531









)











Add: Share-based compensation expenses





—













160,027













21,924













—













160,027













21,924















Non-GAAP income from operations









12,415

















7,311

















1,003

















10,649

















134,250

















18,393

















O





perating margin









1.0





%

















-14.8%





























0.2





%

















-0.6%



























Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues





—













15.6%

























—













3.6%



























Non-GAAP operating margin









1.0





%

















0.





8





%





























0.2





%

















3.0





%









































































































Net income





(loss)









33,480

















(293,992









)













(40,276









)













110,499

















(146,480









)

















(20,066









)











Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments





—













154,039













21,103













—













187,725

















25,718













Add: Share-based compensation expenses





—













160,027













21,924













—













160,027

















21,924















Non-GAAP net income









33,480

















20,074

















2,751

















110,499

















201,272





















27,576

















Net income





(loss)





margin









2.8





%

















-28.6%





























2.4





%

















-3.3%



























Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues





—













15.0%

























—













4.2%

























Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues





—













15.6%

























—













3.6%



























Non-GAAP net income margin









2.8





%

















2.0





%





























2.4





%

















4.5





%

























