BingEx Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Improved Gross Profit Margin

BingEx Limited reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB960.8 million, a decline from the previous year, with a net loss of RMB10.3 million.

Quiver AI Summary

BingEx Limited, operating as FlashEx, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million), a decline from RMB1,107.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, largely due to reduced order volumes amid increased competition. The gross profit decreased slightly to RMB126.7 million with an improved gross profit margin of 13.2%, up from 11.8% year-over-year. The company experienced a net loss of RMB10.3 million compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in the previous year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges. Despite these hurdles, CEO Adam Xue emphasized the company's focus on enhancing service quality and expanding its footprint in lower-tier cities, while CFO Luke Tang highlighted improvements in gross profit margin and a strong cash position of RMB787.2 million. The company plans to maintain its user-centric strategy and explore innovative collaborations to drive growth moving forward.

Potential Positives

Gross profit margin improved to 13.2%, up from 11.8% in the same period of 2024, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.

The company maintained a strong cash position with RMB787.2 million (US$108.5 million) as of March 31, 2025, supporting financial stability.

The completion of 58.0 million orders in the first quarter demonstrates the company’s robust service demand and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased significantly from RMB1,107.7 million in Q1 2024 to RMB960.8 million in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in business performance amid increased market competition.

Net loss of RMB10.3 million in Q1 2025 contrasts sharply with a net income of RMB64.6 million in Q1 2024, highlighting a substantial operational downturn.

Total operating expenses rose by 27.0% compared to Q1 2024, suggesting rising costs that may challenge profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were BingEx's first quarter 2025 revenues?

BingEx reported revenues of RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in Q1 2025.

How did BingEx's gross profit perform in Q1 2025?

Gross profit was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million), slightly down from RMB130.3 million in Q1 2024.

What was BingEx's net loss for Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in 2024.

How many orders did BingEx fulfill in the first quarter?

BingEx fulfilled 58.0 million orders in the first quarter of 2025.

What improvements did BingEx make in its gross profit margin?

The gross profit margin improved to 13.2% in Q1 2025 from 11.8% in the same period of 2024.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



BEIJING, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







First Quarter





2025 Highlights:











Revenues



were RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2024.



were RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2024.





Gross profit



was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin reached 13.2%, improving from 11.8% in the same period of 2024.



was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin reached 13.2%, improving from 11.8% in the same period of 2024.





Income from operations



was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.





Non-GAAP income from operations



1





was RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.





Net





loss



was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.





Non-GAAP net income







1





was RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.



was RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.





The number of orders fulfilled



was 58.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.







Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued to sharpen our strategic focus on core user base and core value, further enhancing our service quality and capabilities. In the first quarter, we adopted user-centric approaches, deepening our understanding of our users’ diverse needs and preferences, while expanding into new service scenarios that meet their needs. Meanwhile, we explored innovative cross-industry collaborations to boost FlashEx’s brand awareness and effectively engage our target audience. These efforts drove a steady expansion of our service footprint, notably by deepening our market penetration in lower-tier cities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our on-demand, dedicated courier model and the unique value we offer, delivering a more convenient, more reliable experience to a broader user base.”





Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “We delivered resilient results in the first quarter. Through continued prudent financial management, we improved our gross profit margin by 1.4 percentage points year-over-year to 13.2% and maintained a strong cash position, ending the quarter with RMB787.2 million. We will continue to focus on unlocking the full potential of our brand and differentiated business model, while enhancing operational efficiency to drive the Company’s long-term, sustainable growth.”







First Quarter 202





5 Financial Results









Revenues



were RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in order volume amid intensified market competition.







Cost of revenues



was RMB834.1 million (US$114.9 million), compared with RMB977.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was in line with the decline in revenues.







Gross profit



was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million), compared with RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 13.2%, compared with 11.8% in the same period of 2024.







Total operating expenses



were RMB116.7 million (US$16.1 million), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB91.9 million in the same period of 2024.







Selling and marketing expenses



were RMB49.3 million (US$6.8 million), representing a 10.0% increase from RMB44.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in share-based compensation expenses and staff costs, partially offset by a decrease in advertising expenses.







General and administrative expenses



were RMB37.9 million (US$5.2 million), representing an 46.9% increase from RMB25.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees and share-based compensation expenses.







Research and development expenses



were RMB29.5 million (US$4.1 million), representing a 38.8% increase from RMB21.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.







Income from operations



was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.







Non-GAAP income from operations



1





was RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.







Changes in fair value of long-term investments



were RMB43.3 million (US$6.0 million), primarily reflecting losses in the fair value measurement of long-term investments.







Other income



was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB19.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.







Net





loss



was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million). Net income was RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.







Non-GAAP net income





1



was RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million), compared with RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.







Net





loss attributable to ordinary shareholders



was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB27.8 million in the same period of 2024.







Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share



was RMB0.05 (US$0.01).





As of March 31, 2025,



cash and cash equivalents



,



restricted cash





and short-term investments



were RMB787.2 million (US$108.5 million).







_____________________________









1



Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”







Conference Call







The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf746a9c2a4894900be333315bee147bb







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.ishansong.com



, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About BingEx Limited







BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, FlashEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.ishansong.com



.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues.





By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.





Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.





Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.







Exchange Rate Information







This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“USD”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to USD were made at the rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System as of March 31, 2025.











Safe Harbor Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to,” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.







Investor Relations Contact









In China:







BingEx Limited





Investor Relations





E-mail:



ir@ishansong.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com









In the United States:







Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com





















BINGEX LIMITED







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







































December 31,

















March





31,





























202





4

















202





5





























RMB

















RMB

















USD













ASSETS









































Current assets







































Cash and cash equivalents









592,358









531,992









73,310









Restricted cash









46,735









17,055









2,350









Short-term investments









153,910









238,165









32,820









Accounts receivable









16,893









21,311









2,937









Prepayments and other current assets









48,553









29,856









4,114











Total current assets

















858,449

















838,379

















115,531













Non-current assets







































Long-term investments









324,110









280,734









38,686









Property and equipment, net









3,687









3,227









445









Operating lease right-of-use assets









44,577









41,269









5,687









Other non-current assets









4,600









4,602









634











Total non-current assets

















376,974

















329,832

















45,452













Total assets

















1,235,423

















1,168,211

















160,983













































LIABILITIES









































Current liabilities







































Accounts payable









223,391









191,489









26,388









Deferred revenue









56,768









51,613









7,112









Operating lease liabilities, current









13,091









13,154









1,813









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









165,714









133,178









18,352











Total current liabilities

















458,964

















389,434

















53,665













Non-current liabilities







































Operating lease liabilities, non-current









29,395









26,459









3,646











Total non-current liabilities

















29,395

















26,459

















3,646













Total liabilities

















488,359

















415,893

















57,311













Shareholders’





equity

















747,064

















752,318

















103,672













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

















1,235,423

















1,168,211

















160,983

























BINGEX LIMITED







UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS









(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)







































Three months ended





March





31,





























202





4

















202





5

















202





5





























RMB

















RMB

















USD











Revenues









1,107,748













960,762













132,397













Cost of revenues









(977,421





)









(834,088





)









(114,940





)











Gross Profit

















130,327





















126,674





















17,457

















Operating expenses:



























































Selling and marketing expenses









(44,864





)









(49,334





)









(6,798





)









General and administrative expenses









(25,801





)









(37,897





)









(5,222





)









Research and development expenses









(21,234





)









(29,482





)









(4,063





)











Total operating expenses

















(91,899









)

















(116,713









)

















(16,083









)













Income from operations

















38,428





















9,961





















1,374















Interest income









6,010













4,291













591













Changes in fair value of long-term investments









—













(43,258





)









(5,961





)









Investment income









1,100













8,912













1,228













Other income









19,030













9,860













1,359















Income





(loss)





before income taxes

















64,568





















(10,234









)

















(1,409









)











Income tax expense









—













(35





)









(5





)











Net income





(loss)

















64,568





















(10,269









)

















(1,414









)











Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value









(36,775





)









—













—















Net





income (





loss





)





attributable to ordinary shareholders

















27,793





















(10,269









)

















(1,414









)











Net earnings (loss) per ordinary share

































— Basic and diluted — Class A and B









0.14













(0.05





)









(0.01





)











Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in





computing net





earnings (





loss





)





per ordinary share







































— Basic and diluted – Class A









26,422,222













162,842,256













162,842,256













— Basic and diluted – Class B









45,577,778













45,577,778













45,577,778



























BINGEX LIMITED







RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS









(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)































Three months ended





March





31,





















202





4





















202





5

















202





5





















RMB

























RMB

















USD

















































Income from operations









38,428

























9,961





















1,374















Add: Share-based compensation expenses





—





















16,648













2,294















Non-GAAP income from operations









38,428

























26,609





















3,668

















Operating margin









3.5%





















1.0%































Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues





—





















1.7%























Non-GAAP operating margin









3.5%





















2.7%





































































Net income





(loss)









64,568

























(10,269)





















(1,414









)











Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments





—













43,258













5,961













Add: Share-based compensation expenses





—













16,648













2,294















Non-GAAP net income









64,568

















49,637





















6,841

















Net income





(loss)





margin









5





.8%





















-1.1%































Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues





—













4.5%

























Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues





—













1.7%



























Non-GAAP net income margin









5





.8%





















5.1%





































The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.