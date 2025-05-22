Stocks
BingEx Limited Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Decline and Improved Gross Profit Margin

May 22, 2025 — 05:11 am EDT

BingEx Limited reports Q1 2025 revenues of RMB960.8 million, a decline from the previous year, with a net loss of RMB10.3 million.

Quiver AI Summary

BingEx Limited, operating as FlashEx, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting revenues of RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million), a decline from RMB1,107.7 million in the same quarter of 2024, largely due to reduced order volumes amid increased competition. The gross profit decreased slightly to RMB126.7 million with an improved gross profit margin of 13.2%, up from 11.8% year-over-year. The company experienced a net loss of RMB10.3 million compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in the previous year, reflecting ongoing operational challenges. Despite these hurdles, CEO Adam Xue emphasized the company's focus on enhancing service quality and expanding its footprint in lower-tier cities, while CFO Luke Tang highlighted improvements in gross profit margin and a strong cash position of RMB787.2 million. The company plans to maintain its user-centric strategy and explore innovative collaborations to drive growth moving forward.

Potential Positives

  • Gross profit margin improved to 13.2%, up from 11.8% in the same period of 2024, indicating enhanced operational efficiency.
  • The company maintained a strong cash position with RMB787.2 million (US$108.5 million) as of March 31, 2025, supporting financial stability.
  • The completion of 58.0 million orders in the first quarter demonstrates the company’s robust service demand and operational capacity.

Potential Negatives

  • Revenues decreased significantly from RMB1,107.7 million in Q1 2024 to RMB960.8 million in Q1 2025, indicating a decline in business performance amid increased market competition.
  • Net loss of RMB10.3 million in Q1 2025 contrasts sharply with a net income of RMB64.6 million in Q1 2024, highlighting a substantial operational downturn.
  • Total operating expenses rose by 27.0% compared to Q1 2024, suggesting rising costs that may challenge profitability moving forward.

FAQ

What were BingEx's first quarter 2025 revenues?

BingEx reported revenues of RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in Q1 2025.

How did BingEx's gross profit perform in Q1 2025?

Gross profit was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million), slightly down from RMB130.3 million in Q1 2024.

What was BingEx's net loss for Q1 2025?

The net loss for Q1 2025 was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million), compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in 2024.

How many orders did BingEx fulfill in the first quarter?

BingEx fulfilled 58.0 million orders in the first quarter of 2025.

What improvements did BingEx make in its gross profit margin?

The gross profit margin improved to 13.2% in Q1 2025 from 11.8% in the same period of 2024.

Full Release



BEIJING, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.




First Quarter


2025 Highlights:





  • Revenues

    were RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2024.



  • Gross profit

    was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin reached 13.2%, improving from 11.8% in the same period of 2024.



  • Income from operations

    was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.



  • Non-GAAP income from operations

    1


    was RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.



  • Net


    loss

    was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net income of RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.



  • Non-GAAP net income



    1


    was RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared to RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.



  • The number of orders fulfilled

    was 58.0 million in the first quarter of 2025.



Mr. Adam Xue, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We continued to sharpen our strategic focus on core user base and core value, further enhancing our service quality and capabilities. In the first quarter, we adopted user-centric approaches, deepening our understanding of our users’ diverse needs and preferences, while expanding into new service scenarios that meet their needs. Meanwhile, we explored innovative cross-industry collaborations to boost FlashEx’s brand awareness and effectively engage our target audience. These efforts drove a steady expansion of our service footprint, notably by deepening our market penetration in lower-tier cities. Looking ahead, we remain committed to advancing our on-demand, dedicated courier model and the unique value we offer, delivering a more convenient, more reliable experience to a broader user base.”



Mr. Luke Tang, Chief Financial Officer of FlashEx, said, “We delivered resilient results in the first quarter. Through continued prudent financial management, we improved our gross profit margin by 1.4 percentage points year-over-year to 13.2% and maintained a strong cash position, ending the quarter with RMB787.2 million. We will continue to focus on unlocking the full potential of our brand and differentiated business model, while enhancing operational efficiency to drive the Company’s long-term, sustainable growth.”




First Quarter 202


5 Financial Results




Revenues

were RMB960.8 million (US$132.4 million) in the first quarter of 2025, compared with RMB1,107.7 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a decline in order volume amid intensified market competition.




Cost of revenues

was RMB834.1 million (US$114.9 million), compared with RMB977.4 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was in line with the decline in revenues.




Gross profit

was RMB126.7 million (US$17.5 million), compared with RMB130.3 million in the same period of 2024. Gross profit margin was 13.2%, compared with 11.8% in the same period of 2024.




Total operating expenses

were RMB116.7 million (US$16.1 million), representing an increase of 27.0% from RMB91.9 million in the same period of 2024.




Selling and marketing expenses

were RMB49.3 million (US$6.8 million), representing a 10.0% increase from RMB44.9 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in share-based compensation expenses and staff costs, partially offset by a decrease in advertising expenses.




General and administrative expenses

were RMB37.9 million (US$5.2 million), representing an 46.9% increase from RMB25.8 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in professional fees and share-based compensation expenses.




Research and development expenses

were RMB29.5 million (US$4.1 million), representing a 38.8% increase from RMB21.2 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in share-based compensation expenses.




Income from operations

was RMB10.0 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.




Non-GAAP income from operations

1


was RMB26.6 million (US$3.7 million), compared with RMB38.4 million in the same period of 2024.




Changes in fair value of long-term investments

were RMB43.3 million (US$6.0 million), primarily reflecting losses in the fair value measurement of long-term investments.




Other income

was RMB9.9 million (US$1.4 million), compared with RMB19.0 million in the same period of 2024. The decrease was mainly due to a decrease in the amount of government grants.




Net


loss

was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million). Net income was RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.




Non-GAAP net income


1

was RMB49.6 million (US$6.8 million), compared with RMB64.6 million in the same period of 2024.




Net


loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

was RMB10.3 million (US$1.4 million). Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB27.8 million in the same period of 2024.




Basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share

was RMB0.05 (US$0.01).



As of March 31, 2025,

cash and cash equivalents

,

restricted cash


and short-term investments

were RMB787.2 million (US$108.5 million).




_____________________________




1

Non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results.”




Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures



To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use non-GAAP financial measures, namely non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP operating margin and non-GAAP net income margin, as supplemental measures to evaluate our operating results and make financial and operational decisions. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income (loss) from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP operating margin is equal to non-GAAP income from operations divided by revenues. Non-GAAP net income represents net income excluding changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income margin is equal to non-GAAP net income divided by revenues.



By excluding the impact of changes in fair value of long-term investments and share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, we believe that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain earnings or losses that we include in results based on U.S. GAAP. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility into key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.



Our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to U.S. GAAP results. In addition, our calculation of non-GAAP financial information may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.



Reconciliations of our non-GAAP results to our U.S. GAAP financial measures are set forth in tables at the end of this earnings release, which provide more details on the non-GAAP financial measures.




BINGEX LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)








December 31,




March


31,








202


4




202


5








RMB




RMB




USD


ASSETS









Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents

592,358

531,992

73,310

Restricted cash

46,735

17,055

2,350

Short-term investments

153,910

238,165

32,820

Accounts receivable

16,893

21,311

2,937

Prepayments and other current assets

48,553

29,856

4,114


Total current assets




858,449




838,379




115,531


Non-current assets








Long-term investments

324,110

280,734

38,686

Property and equipment, net

3,687

3,227

445

Operating lease right-of-use assets

44,577

41,269

5,687

Other non-current assets

4,600

4,602

634


Total non-current assets




376,974




329,832




45,452


Total assets




1,235,423




1,168,211




160,983









LIABILITIES









Current liabilities








Accounts payable

223,391

191,489

26,388

Deferred revenue

56,768

51,613

7,112

Operating lease liabilities, current

13,091

13,154

1,813

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

165,714

133,178

18,352


Total current liabilities




458,964




389,434




53,665


Non-current liabilities








Operating lease liabilities, non-current

29,395

26,459

3,646


Total non-current liabilities




29,395




26,459




3,646


Total liabilities




488,359




415,893




57,311


Shareholders’


equity




747,064




752,318




103,672


Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity




1,235,423




1,168,211




160,983













































































































































































































































































































BINGEX LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS




(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)








Three months ended


March


31,








202


4




202


5




202


5








RMB




RMB




USD

Revenues

1,107,748


960,762


132,397

Cost of revenues

(977,421
)

(834,088
)

(114,940
)


Gross Profit




130,327





126,674





17,457


Operating expenses:


















Selling and marketing expenses

(44,864
)

(49,334
)

(6,798
)

General and administrative expenses

(25,801
)

(37,897
)

(5,222
)

Research and development expenses

(21,234
)

(29,482
)

(4,063
)


Total operating expenses




(91,899

)




(116,713

)




(16,083

)


Income from operations




38,428





9,961





1,374

Interest income

6,010


4,291


591

Changes in fair value of long-term investments





(43,258
)

(5,961
)

Investment income

1,100


8,912


1,228

Other income

19,030


9,860


1,359


Income


(loss)


before income taxes




64,568





(10,234

)




(1,409

)

Income tax expense





(35
)

(5
)


Net income


(loss)




64,568





(10,269

)




(1,414

)

Accretion of redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value

(36,775
)









Net


income (


loss


)


attributable to ordinary shareholders




27,793





(10,269

)




(1,414

)

Net earnings (loss) per ordinary share






— Basic and diluted — Class A and B

0.14


(0.05
)

(0.01
)


Weighted average number of shares outstanding used in


computing net


earnings (


loss


)


per ordinary share








— Basic and diluted – Class A

26,422,222


162,842,256


162,842,256

— Basic and diluted – Class B

45,577,778


45,577,778


45,577,778





































































































































































































BINGEX LIMITED



RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS




(Amounts in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)





Three months ended


March


31,





202


4




202


5




202


5





RMB







RMB




USD











Income from operations

38,428







9,961





1,374

Add: Share-based compensation expenses








16,648


2,294


Non-GAAP income from operations

38,428







26,609





3,668


Operating margin

3.5%





1.0%







Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues








1.7%




Non-GAAP operating margin

3.5%





2.7%

















Net income


(loss)

64,568







(10,269)





(1,414

)

Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments




43,258


5,961

Add: Share-based compensation expenses




16,648


2,294


Non-GAAP net income

64,568



49,637





6,841


Net income


(loss)


margin

5


.8%





-1.1%







Add: Changes in fair value of long-term investments as a percentage of revenues




4.5%





Add: Share-based compensation expenses as a percentage of revenues




1.7%






Non-GAAP net income margin

5


.8%





5.1%















