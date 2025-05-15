BingEx Limited to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 22, 2025

BingEx Limited will report Q1 2025 financial results on May 22, 2025, and host a conference call for discussion.

BingEx Limited, a prominent provider of on-demand dedicated courier services in China, will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 22, 2025, before U.S. markets open. The company will conduct anearnings conference callat 8:00 PM Beijing Time, where participants must pre-register to receive dial-in information. A live webcast of the call will also be accessible on the company's investor relations website, with a replay available afterward. BingEx, branded as "FlashEx," focuses on delivering reliable and high-quality courier services to enhance customer experiences.

BingEx Limited will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to stakeholders.

Theearnings conference callscheduled for May 22, 2025, demonstrates the company's commitment to engaging with investors and providing updates on its performance.

BingEx Limited is recognized as a pioneer in on-demand dedicated courier services in China, highlighting its leadership position in a growing market.

The company's services are branded as “FlashEx,” which has become synonymous with the sector, showcasing strong brand recognition and market presence.

The announcement of unaudited financial results may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's transparency and financial integrity.

The requirement for participants to pre-register for theearnings conference callcould limit participation and engagement from interested investors.

The lack of information about anticipated performance or forecasts prior to theearnings callmay create uncertainty among stakeholders.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

BEIJING, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (“BingEx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier services provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results on Thursday, May 22, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company will host anearnings conference callon Thursday, May 22, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf746a9c2a4894900be333315bee147bb







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.ishansong.com



and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About BingEx Limited







BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, BingEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.ishansong.com



.







Investor Relations Contact









In China:







BingEx Limited





Investor Relations





E-mail:



ir@ishansong.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com









In the United States:







Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com





