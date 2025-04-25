BingEx Limited Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2024

BingEx Limited filed its 2024 annual report with the SEC, available online for shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

BingEx Limited, a prominent on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China operating under the brand name "FlashEx," announced on April 25, 2025, that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, with the SEC. The report is accessible online through the company's investor relations website as well as the SEC's website. Shareholders can request a hard copy of the report, which includes audited financial statements, free of charge. BingEx aims to enhance people's lives through its reliable courier services, emphasizing customer experience and service quality. More details about the company can be found on its investor relations website.

Potential Positives

BingEx Limited filed its annual report on Form 20-F with the SEC, demonstrating compliance with regulatory requirements and transparency to investors.

The company offers free hard copies of its audited consolidated financial statements to shareholders and ADS holders, enhancing shareholder engagement and trust.

BingEx emphasizes its position as a leader in on-demand dedicated courier services in China, boosting its brand recognition and credibility in the market.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is BingEx Limited's primary business focus?

BingEx Limited focuses on providing on-demand dedicated courier services in China through its brand, FlashEx.

Where can I find BingEx Limited's annual report?

The annual report for BingEx Limited can be accessed on the investor relations website at http://ir.ishansong.com or the SEC's website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the annual report?

Shareholders can request a hard copy of the annual report by contacting the Investor Relations Department at BingEx Limited.

What are the key values of BingEx Limited?

BingEx Limited is dedicated to superior customer experience, delivery safety, and service quality in its courier services.

Who can I contact for investor relations inquiries?

For inquiries, contact BingEx Limited's Investor Relations via email at ir@ishansong.com or by phone at +86-10-6508-0677.

BEIJING, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier service provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 25, 2025, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report in electronic format can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at



http://ir.ishansong.com



as well as on the SEC’s website.





The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report, containing audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Investor Relations Department, BingEx Limited, Building 6, Zhongguancun Dongsheng International Science Park, No.1 Yongtaizhuang North Road, Haidian District, Beijing, 100080, People's Republic of China.







About BingEx Limited







BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, BingEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.ishansong.com



.







Investor Relations Contact









In China:







BingEx Limited





Investor Relations





E-mail:



ir@ishansong.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com









In the United States:







Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com





