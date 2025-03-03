BingEx Limited to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results on March 12, 2025

BingEx Limited will report Q4 and FY 2024 financial results on March 12, 2025, with a conference call to follow.

Full Release



BEIJING, March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BingEx Limited (“BingEx” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FLX), a leading on-demand dedicated courier services provider in China (branded as “FlashEx”), today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, before the open of U.S. markets.





The Company will host anearnings conference callon Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:00PM Beijing Time (8:00AM U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.





Participants are required to pre-register for the conference call at:







https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3a23cbcd7c5141dba7f3606e2898f61c







Upon registration, participants will receive an email containing participant dial-in numbers and a personal PIN to join the conference call.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at



http://ir.ishansong.com



and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.







About BingEx Limited







BingEx Limited (Nasdaq: FLX) is a pioneer in China in providing on-demand dedicated courier services for individual and business customers with superior time certainty, delivery safety and service quality. The company brands its services as “FlashEx,” or “闪送”. FlashEx has become synonymous with on-demand dedicated courier services in China. With a mission to make people’s lives better through its services, BingEx remains dedicated to consistently providing a superior customer experience and offering a unique value proposition to all participants in its business.





For more information, please visit:



http://ir.ishansong.com



.







Investor Relations Contact









In China:







BingEx Limited





Investor Relations





E-mail:



ir@ishansong.com







Piacente Financial Communications





Helen Wu





Tel: +86-10-6508-0677





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com









In the United States:







Piacente Financial Communications





Brandi Piacente





Tel: +1-212-481-2050





E-mail:



FlashEx@thepiacentegroup.com





