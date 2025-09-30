BINEX Co. (KOSDAQ:053030) Price Target Decreased by 10.19% to 28,764.00

The average one-year price target for BINEX Co. (KOSDAQ:053030) has been revised to ₩28,764.00 / share. This is a decrease of 10.19% from the prior estimate of ₩32,028.00 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of ₩26,866.00 to a high of ₩31,500.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 76.03% from the latest reported closing price of ₩16,340.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in BINEX Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 053030 is 0.01%, an increase of 3.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.79% to 889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 385K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 248K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 90K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 52K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 11.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 053030 by 14.97% over the last quarter.

VPACX - Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares , representing an increase of 2.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 053030 by 6.08% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.