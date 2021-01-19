US Markets
Binding bid for Atlantia motorway assets to slip beyond January - sources

Francesca Landini
Stephen Jewkes
Giuseppe Fonte
Talks between Atlantia and a consortium of investors led by Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are dragging on, three sources close to the matter said, adding a binding offer for the group's motorway unit would likely slip beyond January.

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Talks between Atlantia ATL.MI and a consortium of investors led by Italy's Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) are dragging on, three sources close to the matter said, adding a binding offer for the group's motorway unit would likely slip beyond January.

The negotiations are part of an effort by the infrastructure group and the Italian government to end a dispute that started in 2018 after a bridge run by the Atlantia's motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia collapsed, killing 43 people.

