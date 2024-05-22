News & Insights

Bindi Metals Uncovers Key REE Minerals at Schryburt Lake

May 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Bindi Metals Ltd. (AU:BIM) has released an update.

Bindi Metals Ltd. has reported promising mineralogical studies and hyperspectral survey results from their Schryburt Lake Project, confirming the presence of REE minerals ancylite-(Ce) and carbocernaite, which are amenable to ore processing. The discovery underscores the project’s potential for REE prospectivity, with new carbonatite targets identified across the area, signaling a positive outlook for the company’s exploration efforts in northern Ontario.

