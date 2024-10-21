News & Insights

Bindi Metals Ltd. Sets Date for Key AGM Decisions

Bindi Metals Ltd. (AU:BIM) has released an update.

Bindi Metals Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 20, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Henry Renou. The meeting will also cover the ratification of a prior share issue under ASX Listing Rule 7.1. Shareholders are advised to review the meeting agenda thoroughly as their votes could significantly impact the company’s strategic direction.

