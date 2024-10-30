Bindi Metals Expands with Serbian Antimony Projects

Bindi Metals Ltd. (AU:BIM) has released an update.

Bindi Metals Ltd. has acquired two promising antimony projects in the Tethyan Magmatic Belt, Serbia. The company secured $2 million from investors for these projects, which boast historical high-grade antimony and associated gold and copper deposits. This strategic move is set to enhance Bindi’s portfolio in the mineral-rich region.

