Bindi Metals Announces Director’s Interest Changes

Bindi Metals Ltd. (AU:BIM) has released an update.

Bindi Metals Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of their director, Ariel (Eddie) King, as unlisted options set to expire on October 27, 2024, went unexercised. Despite the expiration, King’s indirect holdings remain substantial, comprising fully paid ordinary shares and performance rights. This development is noteworthy for investors tracking director shareholdings and company insider activities.

For further insights into AU:BIM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.