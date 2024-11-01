BINC Crosses Critical Technical Indicator

In the case of iShares Flexible Income Active, the RSI reading has hit 25.8 — by comparison, the RSI reading for the S&P 500 is currently 50.4. A bullish investor could look at BINC's 25.8 reading as a sign that the recent heavy selling is in the process of exhausting itself, and begin to look for entry point opportunities on the buy side.
Looking at a chart of one year performance (below), BINC's low point in its 52 week range is $50.1666 per share, with $53.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.48. iShares Flexible Income Active shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day.
Find out what 9 other oversold stocks you need to know about »
Also see: KDFI Videos
RIG Stock Predictions
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MUFG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.