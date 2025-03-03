BINC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (Symbol: BINC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $52.60, changing hands as low as $52.55 per share. iShares Flexible Income Active shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BINC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BINC's low point in its 52 week range is $51.53 per share, with $53.565 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.61.

