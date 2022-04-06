US Markets

Binance's U.S. unit valued at $4.5 bln in seed funding round

Niket Nishant Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Crypto exchange Binance's U.S. unit said on Wednesday it had raised over $200 million in a seed funding round, at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion.

The company said RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures were among the investors in the funding round.

Binance said it will use the funds to invest in its spot trading platform and toward the development of new products and services.

