Binance's U.S. unit valued at $4.5 bln in seed funding round

Adds details on investors

April 6 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance's U.S. unit said on Wednesday it had raised over $200 million in a seed funding round, at a pre-money valuation of $4.5 billion.

The company said RRE Ventures, Foundation Capital, Original Capital, VanEck, and Circle Ventures were among the investors in the funding round.

Binance said it will use the funds to invest in its spot trading platform and toward the development of new products and services.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.