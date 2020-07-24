Cryptocurrencies

Binance's Fiat-Gateway Partner Banxa Expanding to US

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
(In Green/Shutterstock)

Digital banking infrastructure provider Banxa is making a move into North American markets.

  • In a strategic partnership announced Thursday, Australia-based Banxa plans to leverage custody and settlement infrastructure from exchange platform Zero Hash to provide the regulatory and technology means for its expansion.
  • The partnership will see Banxa expand its fiat gateway API solutions for exchanges, wallets and other crypto-related businesses across North America.
  • Banxaâs CEO, Holger Arians, said the startup was in the final stages of a Toronto Stock Exchange listing that would position the company as the âfirst crypto payment service provider to be publicly listed.â
  • Zero Hash is a registered Money Service Business under the oversight of FinCEN, and is also a registered Money Transmitter in over 40 U.S. states.
  • It was awarded a âBitLicenseâ allowing it to operate in New York State in 2019.
  • Banxa already provides a fiat onramp for users of Binance and Edge Wallet, among others.
  • It recently raised $2 million in a Series A funding round back in January of this year.

