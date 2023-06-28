Binance's European banking partner to withdraw support - CoinDesk

Adds details from the CoinDesk report in paragraph 2, background from paragraphs 4-6

June 28 (Reuters) - Binance's European banking partner Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

The crypto exchange will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner — Paysafe — will no longer be providing these services to Binance users, the report said, citing Binance's spokesperson.

Paysafe and Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes as Binance faces scrutiny from regulators keen to clamp down on money laundering.

Binance had tied up with Paysafe last year so that its users could deposit sterling via Faster Payments, a network that oversees payments and bank account transfers in Britain.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.