News & Insights

PSFE

Binance's European banking partner to withdraw support - CoinDesk

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 28, 2023 — 09:12 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from the CoinDesk report in paragraph 2, background from paragraphs 4-6

June 28 (Reuters) - Binance's European banking partner Paysafe Payment Solutions Ltd will stop supporting the U.S. cryptocurrency exchange from Sept. 25, CoinDesk reported on Wednesday.

The crypto exchange will be changing the provider for euro deposits and withdrawals through the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), while the current partner — Paysafe — will no longer be providing these services to Binance users, the report said, citing Binance's spokesperson.

Paysafe and Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The report comes as Binance faces scrutiny from regulators keen to clamp down on money laundering.

Binance had tied up with Paysafe last year so that its users could deposit sterling via Faster Payments, a network that oversees payments and bank account transfers in Britain.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PSFE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.