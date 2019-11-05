Binance’s DEX Now Supports AML Compliance Via CipherTrace
Related: Binance Enters Korean Market With New Business Entity
“While we constantly strengthen our compliance and security controls to align with global regulatory standards, we stay true to our roots of being user-centric. This partnership with CipherTrace would ultimately encourage greater community involvement, developer participation and public interest in Binance Chain and pave the way for larger mainstream adoption.”
Related Stories
- Binance Said to Plan Beijing Office Amid China’s Renewed Blockchain Push
- Binance CEO: ‘Russia Is Our Key Market’
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.