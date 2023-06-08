Binance.US suspends USD deposits, pausing fiat withdrawal channels

June 8 (Reuters) - Binance.US on Thursday said the company is suspending USD deposits while notifying customers that their banking partners are preparing to pause fiat (USD) withdrawal channels as early as June 13.

The move comes as the U.S. financial regulators supported a freeze on the cryptocurrency exchange's assets earlier in the day.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Rahat.Sandhu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.