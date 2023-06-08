News & Insights

Binance.US suspends USD deposits, pausing fiat withdrawal channels

June 08, 2023 — 10:44 pm EDT

Written by Rahat Sandhu for Reuters ->

June 8 (Reuters) - Binance.US on Thursday said the company is suspending USD deposits while notifying customers that their banking partners are preparing to pause fiat (USD) withdrawal channels as early as June 13.

The move comes as the U.S. financial regulators supported a freeze on the cryptocurrency exchange's assets earlier in the day.

