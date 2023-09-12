News & Insights

Binance.US CEO Shroder to leave, 100 positions to be cut

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 12, 2023 — 09:13 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal, Chandni Shah, Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Changes sourcing

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Binance.US Chief Executive Brian Shroder will leave the company and be replaced by general counsel Norman Reed on an interim basis, the crypto trading platform said.

The exchange will also cut more than 100 positions, said a spokesperson for Binance.US, the purportedly independent partner of Binance.

Binance has been under heavy regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao in June for allegedly operating a "web of deception," listing 13 charges, including claims the company artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds and failed to restrict U.S. customers from its platform.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal, Chandni Shah and Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Edwina Gibbs)

