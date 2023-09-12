Binance.US CEO Shroder to leave, 100 positions to be cut

Changes sourcing

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Binance.US Chief Executive Brian Shroder will leave the company and be replaced by general counsel Norman Reed on an interim basis, the crypto trading platform said.

The exchange will also cut more than 100 positions, said a spokesperson for Binance.US, the purportedly independent partner of Binance.

Binance has been under heavy regulatory scrutiny in the United States.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance and CEO Changpeng Zhao in June for allegedly operating a "web of deception," listing 13 charges, including claims the company artificially inflated its trading volumes, diverted customer funds and failed to restrict U.S. customers from its platform.

