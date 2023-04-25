News & Insights

Binance.US calls off $1.3 bln deal for Voyager's assets

April 25, 2023 — 02:19 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

April 25 (Reuters) - Voyager Digital said on Tuesday cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US had called off a $1.3 billion deal to buy the bankrupt crypto lender's assets.

The move adds another hurdle for Voyager, which has been looking to raise funds through an asset sale to repay its creditors after it collapsed into bankruptcy last year.

