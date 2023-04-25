Binance.US calls off $1.3 bln deal for Voyager's assets

Adds background

April 25 (Reuters) - Voyager Digital said on Tuesday cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US had called off a $1.3 billion deal to buy the bankrupt crypto lender's assets.

The move adds another hurdle for Voyager, which has been looking to raise funds through an asset sale to repay its creditors after it collapsed into bankruptcy last year.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shailesh Kuber)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.