Binance to revive bid for Singapore crypto permit -Nikkei

March 2 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance will have its custodial arm apply for a permit to offer cryptocurrency services in Singapore "in due course", Nikkei Asia reported on Thursday, citing executives from the unit.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

Singapore, a broadly crypto-friendly city-state, has previously presented challenges for the crypto giant.

Binance Asia Services, a Singapore affiliate of Binance, withdrew its local license application in December 2021 without giving a reason beyond "strategic, commercial and developmental" considerations.

(Reporting by Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Nilutpal.Timsina@thomsonreuters.com; +91 86382 04706;))

