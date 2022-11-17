US Markets
Binance to relaunch bid to buy bankrupt Voyager Digital - Coindesk

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 17, 2022 — 06:42 am EST

Written by Anirudh Saligrama and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds details on Voyager's bankruptcy

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance's U.S. unit is relaunching its bid to buy bankrupt lending platform Voyager Digital, Coindesk reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report comes days after crypto exchange FTX, which was set to acquire Voyager's assets after signing a deal in September, filed for bankruptcy following a liquidity crunch.

The lender had filed for bankruptcy in July, months after the crash of major crypto tokens TerraUSD and Luna that sent shockwaves across the digital asset industry and led to the collapse of hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, to which Voyager was exposed.

FTX then scooped up Voyager's assets in a $1.42-billion bid at an auction in September. Binance was also a major bidder at the auction, the Wall Street Journal had reportedpreviously.

Binance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Voyager declined to comment.

The crypto market is teetering after the collapse of FTX, which is seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States.

On Wednesday, major crypto player Genesis said it had suspended customer redemptions in its lending business while BlockFi is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Anil D'Silva)

