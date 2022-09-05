US Markets

Binance to convert users' USDC into its own stablecoin

Contributor
Shivani Tanna Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it is introducing "BUSD Auto-Conversion," which will be used to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) into its own stablecoin.

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, said on Monday it is introducing "BUSD Auto-Conversion," which will be used to convert any existing user balances and new deposits of USD Coin (USDC), Pax Dollar (USDP) and True USD (TUSD) into its own stablecoin.

The move is intended to enhance liquidity and capital efficiency for users, the company said in a statement.

Binance said it will remove and cease any trading on spot pairs that include USDC, USDP and TUSD; it will start the conversion on Sept. 29.

USDC, which is principally operated by Circle Internet Financial and is the second largest stablecoin, has a nearly $51.9 billion market capitalization. Binance's stablecoin, BUSD, is valued at about $19.4 billion, according to crypto data provider CoinGecko.

USDC products affected include saving accounts, DeFi staking subscriptions and crypto loans, which will be closed and liquidated on Sept. 23.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular