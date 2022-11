Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday the company had signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

