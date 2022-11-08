Binance to acquire FTX to cover liquidity crunch

By Hannah Lang

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Binance Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao said on Tuesday the company had signed a non-binding agreement to buy rival FTX's unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange.

FTX has come under pressure after Changpeng Zhao, head of rival exchange Binance - the world's largest - said on Sunday his firm would liquidate its holdings of the FTX token, FTT, due to unspecified "recent revelations".

"This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire FTX.com and help cover the liquidity crunch," said Zhao in a tweet, noting that Binance has the discretion to pull out from the deal at any time.

In a tweet, Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX founder and CEO said that teams are working on clearing out the current backlog of withdrawals and that all assets will be covered 1:1.

(Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.