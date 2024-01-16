News & Insights

US Markets
COIN

Binance Thailand opens crypto exchange for trading

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 16, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Denjyot Ghoshal for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2, 3

BANGKOK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Binance Thailand has opened its cryptocurrency exchange in Thailand for trading, the company said on Tuesday.

The exchange, Gulf Binance, is a joint venture between Binance and Thailand's Gulf Innova that will serve as an exchange and brokerage platform allowing users to buy and sell digital assets with local currency pairings, according to a statement.

Gulf Binance obtained a license to operate from Thailand's finance ministry in May 2023, and was subsequently approved to offer digital asset exchange services.

It is the latest crypto exchange to be launched in Southeast Asia, where firms like Coinbase, Zipmex, Gemini have established bases.

(Reporting by Denjyot Ghoshal, Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Martin Petty)

((martin.petty@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.