Binance Shakes Up Its Portfolio: Multiple Trading Pair Delistings, New Additions Unveiled

The week has seen Binance in the news for multiple reasons. It eliminated 2.1 million tokens in its quarterly burn, halted U.K. registrations, and Binance.US stopped direct withdrawals of U.S. dollars from the platform. Now, the exchange has shuffled its multiple trading pairs list with some additions and deletions.

Delisting Of Multiple Trading Pairs

Binance Margin in its official company statement announced the delisting of multiple trading pairs which includes cross-margin and isolated margin pairs like TRX/BUSD, ATOM/BUSD, HBAR/BUSD, LDO/BUSD, and LEVER/BUSD, among many others. The effective date for delisting is Oct. 26, 2023, wherein the exchange will close users’ positions, conduct an automatic settlement, and cancel all pending orders.

The exchange notified users that they should not update their positions during the delisting process. They will still be able to trade the assets on other trading pairs available on Binance Margin.

Find out more on Binance and its operations after the legal tussle. Meet and engage with other transformative Digital Asset and Crypto business leaders and investors at Benzinga's exclusive event: Future of Digital Assets. Tickets are flying: Get yours!

Meanwhile, the exchange will suspend isolated margin borrowing on the above-mentioned pairs from Oct.20, 2023.

Read Next: Binance.US Changes Terms: No More Direct Withdrawals Of US Dollars From Platform

New Trading Pairs

Separately, Binance added new trading pairs with FDUSD stablecoin and Turkish lira (TRY) – Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH), Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Cosmos (CRYPTO: ATOM). Effective Oct.19, 2023, spot trading for ATOM/FDUSD, AVAX/FDUSD, BAND/TRY, BCH/FDUSD, LOOM/TRY, and MATIC/FDUSD will commence.

The current FDUSD market cap stands at $474.5 million with the past 24-hours trading volume at $1.6 billion, based on CoinGecko data.

Also Read: BNB Token Price Rises As Binance Eliminates 2.1M Tokens In Its Quarterly Burn

The exchange also added trading bots’ services on Binance Spot - Spot Grid and Spot DCA Trading Bots services for NTRN/USDT and PENDLE/USDT trading pairs.

Binance is currently in a legal tussle with the U.S. SEC as the lawsuit against it includes 13 securities law breaches including fund diversion, and inflated trading volumes. Binance recently stopped new user registrations in the U.K.

Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets conference is scheduled for Nov. 14. Attend and learn more about multiple crypto trading pairs on various exchanges. The gathering is seen as pivotal for the digital assets community. The event will spotlight the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in the digital asset realm.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.