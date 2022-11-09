US Markets

Binance scraps deal with FTX - spokesperson

November 09, 2022 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by Mehnaz Yasmin for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Binance has decided not to acquire smaller rival FTX, a spokesperson for the cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday, raising questions about the future of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led company that until recently played the "white knight" to embattled crypto firms.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

