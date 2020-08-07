Binance Says New York Banks Can Now Use Its Stablecoin After Watchdog Approval

Binanceâs USD stablecoin has been green listed by New Yorkâs financial watchdog meaning banks and financial institutions can use the asset without any further regulatory approval.

The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) updated its "Greenlist" this week to include Binance USD (BUSD).

This means banks in the New York area can now custody and list BUSD without prior approval from the NYDFS â they must still inform the regulator before adding it, however.

Binance Compliance Officer Samuel Lim told CoinDesk BUSD could be accepted âon an immediate basisâ by licensed entities.

âSo if tomorrow, JP Morgan decides to use BUSD, they can and can do so immediately,â he said.

Binance said BUSD was NYDFS-approved at its launch in September 2019, but exchanges needed approval before listing it.

BUSD is a white-label stablecoin from the Paxos Trust Company, which the NYDFS approved to issue stablecoins in 2018.

Bitcoin, ether, and litecoin are all on the NYDFSâ Greenlist, as are stablecoins like Gemini dollar and Paxos.

Notably absent is Binance Coin (BNB), the exchangeâs native token. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether Binance was trying to get BNB green listed.

Binance U.S., the exchangeâs local trading platform, is still not available in New York.

