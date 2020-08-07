Cryptocurrencies

Binance Says New York Banks Can Now Use Its Stablecoin After Watchdog Approval

Binanceâs USD stablecoin has been green listed by New Yorkâs financial watchdog meaning banks and financial institutions can use the asset without any further regulatory approval.

  • The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) updated its "Greenlist" this week to include Binance USD (BUSD).
  • This means banks in the New York area can now custody and list BUSD without prior approval from the NYDFS â they must still inform the regulator before adding it, however.
  • Binance Compliance Officer Samuel Lim told CoinDesk BUSD could be accepted âon an immediate basisâ by licensed entities.
  • âSo if tomorrow, JP Morgan decides to use BUSD, they can and can do so immediately,â he said.
  • Binance said BUSD was NYDFS-approved at its launch in September 2019, but exchanges needed approval before listing it.
  • BUSD is a white-label stablecoin from the Paxos Trust Company, which the NYDFS approved to issue stablecoins in 2018.
  • Bitcoin, ether, and litecoin are all on the NYDFSâ Greenlist, as are stablecoins like Gemini dollar and Paxos.
  • Notably absent is Binance Coin (BNB), the exchangeâs native token. The spokesperson declined to comment on whether Binance was trying to get BNB green listed.
  • Binance U.S., the exchangeâs local trading platform, is still not available in New York.

