Binance Retains Top Spot as CoinGecko Revamps Exchange Trust Metric

Cryptocurrency market data aggregator CoinGecko has updated its trust metric for exchanges, with Binance keeping its top slot in the rankings.

The Singapore-based crypto firm said in a blog post Wednesday that its new cybersecurity metric now forms 20% of its Trust Score for trading platforms.

The Trust Score combines an exchangeâs liquidity, web traffic, scale of operations, and now cybersecurity, together with its trading volume.

The cybersecurity metric comes from Ukrainian security group Hacken. CEO Dyma Budorin said a growing number of âblack hat hackersâ targeted crypto exchanges.

The top five exchanges as ranked by the firmâs algorithm are now: Binance, Coinbase Pro, Bithumb, Kraken and Bitstamp.

CoinGecko first released its Trust Score in May 2019 and Binance has long ranked first. The new metric keeps it in pole position.

CoinGecko COO, Bobby Ong told CoinDesk: âBinance was ranked first as it had the largest liquidity in many of the trading pairs amongst all the exchanges. Binance scores relatively well in this measure as well thus keeping its top position.â

Rival crypto market data site CoinMarketCap was accused of bias earlier this year after it gave its new owner Binance a perfect score under its new exchange ranking system.

CoinGecko will add additional metrics to its Trust Score, Ong said.

