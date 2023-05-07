News & Insights

Binance resumes Bitcoin withdrawals after temporary closure

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 07, 2023 — 01:03 pm EDT

Written by Yana Gaur and Mrinmay dey for Reuters ->

Recasts with Binance resuming withdrawals

May 7 (Reuters) - Crypto exchange Binance said that it has resumed Bitcoin withdrawals after a brief closure due to a congestion issue.

Binance had paused withdrawal of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, for more than an hour.

Binance did not provide any further details on the issue.

The world's largest crypto exchange on March suspended deposits and withdrawals on its platform due to technical issues that affected spot trading.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur and Mrinmay dey in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

