Binance Reinstates Withdrawals for UK Clients: Report

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is once again operating in the U.K. after the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said the firm is not allowed to undertake any regulated activities without prior written approval.

Customers said Tuesday they couldn’t make deposits or withdrawals in pound sterling from Binance’s Faster Payments network, three days after the FCA cracked down on the exchange. At the time, Binance said the move would not have an impact on the services offered on its website.

Binance said on Wednesday that sterling withdrawals from its platform had been reactivated and users are able to buy digital coins with debit and credit cards, according to a Reuters report.

