News & Insights

Binance pauses bitcoin withdrawals, citing large volumes

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 07, 2023 — 10:14 pm EDT

Written by Akanksha Khushi for Reuters ->

Adds context andbitcoin price changes dateline to May 8

May 8 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halted bitcoin withdrawals on Monday for the second time in a day, citing large volumes.

"Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible," the company said in a tweet. It said withdrawals were closed temporarily "due to the large volume of pending transactions."

Earlier in the day it had paused withdrawals for about an hour.

In March, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues. Bitcoin was down about 1% to $28,191, its lowest in nearly a week.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((tom.westbrook@tr.com; +65 6973 8284;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.